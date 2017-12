Karson Huels | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on December 15, 2017 at 2:54 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Karson Huels.

The junior guard leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 19.3 points per game.

He is also averaging two steals per game and is shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range. (John Spytek photo)