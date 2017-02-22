 Kade Mathews Niebruegge | Birth - Republic-Times | News

Kade Mathews Niebruegge | Birth

By on February 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

Kade Mathews Niebruegge

Dan and Lauren Stirnaman Niebruegge of Waterloo have announced the birth of their fifth son, Kade Mathews Niebruegge.

He was born Jan. 3, 2017, at 6:14 p.m., at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

He has four older brothers, Drew, 10; Owen, 8; Evan, 7; and Tate, 2.

His maternal grandparents are Dave and Patti Stirnaman. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Darlene Niebruegge.

His great-grandparents are Doris Kloepper and the late Donald Stirnaman of Red Bud; Delores and the late Cam Markus of Waterloo; the late Joseph and Carmeline Mathews of Prairie du Rocher; and the late Robert and Alvera Niebruegge of Waterloo.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.