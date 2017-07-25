K. Richard “Boxy” Baxmeyer | Obituary

K. Richard “Boxy” Baxmeyer, 79, of Waterloo, died July 24, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born July 29, 1937, in Waterloo, son of the late Richard J. and Lucille Baxmeyer (nee Mertz).

Boxy founded Baxmeyer Construction, Inc. in 1959. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 520 for more than 50 years and was also a member of the Teamsters Local 50.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved hunting, wildlife and NASCAR racing.

Last but not least, he loved to move the earth.

He is survived by his children James Baxmeyer, David (Valerie) Baxmeyer, John Baxmeyer and Dennis (Heather) Baxmeyer; step-son Jim Pagliai; son-in-law Roger Strong; grandchildren Natalie (Chad) Taake, Dee Dee (Derrick) Gregson, Nathan, Nicole and Kelli Strong, Erynn, Kirsten, Paige and Skylar Baxmeyer, Keegan Baxmeyer, and Nola, Kendal and Koen Baxmeyer; great-grandchildren Ayla and Alyvia Strong, Holly, Henry and Elise Gregson, Bode and Mia Taake, and Maverick Strong; along with in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends and acquaintances.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Frances Baxmeyer (nee Weber); daughter Kimberly Strong; daughter-in-law Kathy Baxmeyer; grandson Kadin Baxmeyer; parents Richard J. and Lucille Baxmeyer (nee Mertz); and brother Nelson Baxmeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 28, and 9-10 a.m. July 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. July 29, at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hope Food Pantry.