Justin Kretchmer | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is former Waterloo High School track standout Justin Kretchmer, who recently completed his track career at the University of Kentucky.

Kretchmer, a 2013 WHS grad, placed sixth in the high jump at the NCAA East Regional Championships on May 28 to advance to the NCAA Championships held June 7-10 in Eugene, Ore. While he did not medal at nationals, Kretchmer did earn a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation honorable mention selection this week.

Kretchmer won the Southeastern Conference Championship in 2015, and was the Illinois state high jump champion as a WHS junior in 2012.