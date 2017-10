Justin Kohler | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on October 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Justin Kohler.

The senior midfielder led the way in scoring this season with 18 goals and 10 assists for the Bulldogs (13-8), who went a perfect 10-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play to win the conference crown.

Kohler has recorded three hat tricks this season. (Alan Dooley photo)