Justin J. Koppeis | Obituary

Justin Joseph Koppeis, 34, of Columbia, died March 3 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 23, 1983, in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Joe and Patty (nee Saylor) Koppeis.

Justin was employed as a property manager at Admiral Parkway, Inc. of Columbia. He was a journeyman carpenter with Local 660 and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. He attended both Columbia and Gibault high schools.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Kopie and Lucille Koppeis and maternal grandfather Earl Saylor.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his three beautiful daughters, Addison, Reagan, and Harper; a stepson, Bryce Raby; and his grandmother, Carol Saylor of Columbia. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and his beloved dogs, Maggie and Elsa.

Visitation was 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at the church, Monsignor Carl Scherrer and Deacon Mike Burch officiating.

Burial was at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, Columbia. Arrangements were handled by Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activity Center Building Fund.