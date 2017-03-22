 June Marie Helms | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

June Marie Helms | Obituary

By on March 22, 2017 at 4:47 pm

June Marie Helms (nee Puckett), of Waterloo, formerly of Dupo, died March 14, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born in Bedford County, Va.

June was a waitress for Margie’s Surrey Supper Club and for Augustines Restaurant in Belleville.

June is survived by her son, James E (Mary) Helms; daughters, Margie Woolard, and Diane Bill; grandchildren, Jimmy Foster, Christine (Matt) Bruemmer, Jean (Jodie) Fithian, David (Kim) Helms, Michelle (Daniel) Dodd, Vicki Radcliffe (Dave Thomas), and James (Patty) Radcliffe; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband, James E Helms, her parents, Joseph and Rena Puckett (nee Puckett), four brothers and two sisters.

Per her request, June was cremated.

Burial services are private.


