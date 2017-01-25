 Julius “Joe” Borisuk | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Julius “Joe” Borisuk | Obituary

By on January 25, 2017 at 5:16 pm

Julius “Joe” Borisuk

Julius “Joe” Borisuk, 88, of St. Louis, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Jan. 19, 2017.

He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Josephine Borisuk (nee Ischuk). He was the cherished husband of the late Betty Borisuk (nee McHugh).

He was the loving father of Diana (Harlan) Pasley, Daniel (Barb) Borisuk, Sr., Debbie Johnston and Donna Coleman; dearest grandfather of Jason (Krystal), Shelli, Christopher, Denelle (Danny), Angela (Ryan), Danny, Jr., Tony (Bridgette), Tara (Chris), Heather (Joe) and Megan (Tim); dear brother of Augustine Sumpter, Irene Wirthlin and the late Stella Dressler, Sophie Borisuk, JoAnne (Babe) Chiodini, Henry Borisuk and Mary Jordan; dear cousin of Mammie Doyle, and was a dear great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and dear friend of Nooter Corporation and Cuneto House of Pasta.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan.  25 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 26  at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Oak Hill, Waterloo.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net