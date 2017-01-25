Julius “Joe” Borisuk | Obituary

Julius “Joe” Borisuk, 88, of St. Louis, was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Jan. 19, 2017.

He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Josephine Borisuk (nee Ischuk). He was the cherished husband of the late Betty Borisuk (nee McHugh).

He was the loving father of Diana (Harlan) Pasley, Daniel (Barb) Borisuk, Sr., Debbie Johnston and Donna Coleman; dearest grandfather of Jason (Krystal), Shelli, Christopher, Denelle (Danny), Angela (Ryan), Danny, Jr., Tony (Bridgette), Tara (Chris), Heather (Joe) and Megan (Tim); dear brother of Augustine Sumpter, Irene Wirthlin and the late Stella Dressler, Sophie Borisuk, JoAnne (Babe) Chiodini, Henry Borisuk and Mary Jordan; dear cousin of Mammie Doyle, and was a dear great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and dear friend of Nooter Corporation and Cuneto House of Pasta.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Oak Hill, Waterloo.

