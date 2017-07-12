Judith “Judy” Ann Billiter | Obituary

Judith “Judy” Ann Billiter (nee Borror), 75, of Waterloo, died July 10, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Litchfield, daughter of the late William and Eleanor Borror (nee York).

Judy was formerly employed by SSM Home Health, St. Louis. She was active in her Magnolia Terrace community at Oak Hill in Waterloo, where she was an avid bingo player and loved to do crafts. She always made sure that the other residents of her community received a special card for any and all occasions.

Survivors include her children Pam (Mike) Gowens of Waterloo, and William (Angela) Billiter of Columbia; sisters Rosemary Martin of Washington, and Norma (Glenn) McCay of Orlando, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Kelly and Jamie Gowens and Zachary and Brett Swearingen. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Danny Borror, and sister Betty Armes.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 13, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. July 14, at the funeral home.

Graveside services will follow at noon at Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Litchfield.

In lieu of any other types of memorials, donations may be made to the Magnolia Terrace Awning and

Activity Fund, Oak Hill, Waterloo.

Condolences may also be expressed online at braunfh.com.