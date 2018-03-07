Judge: Lafore case can move forward

A Waterloo man facing involuntary manslaughter and second degree murder charges in connection with the Jan. 6 stabbing death of a man near Red Bud appeared in court Tuesday at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester.

Kodi A. Lafore, 23, of Waterloo, is accused of fatally stabbing 36-year-old Adam Sesto south of Red Bud on Huntfield Road north of Blackjack Road.

Lafore sat before Judge Dennis Doyle for a hearing to determine if probable cause existed to move forward to trial.

Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker and Lafore defense attorney Justin Kuehn questioned Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Krull for about 45 minutes before Doyle determined there was sufficient cause for the charges.

The judge denied Walker’s request, however, to raise Lafore’s bond from $50,000 to $75,000. Lafore remains free on bond.

On the stand, Krull set the scene leading up to the stabbing as an evening of arguments, warnings and general threats spread primarily via text messages among Sesto, Lafore, Lafore’s girlfriend Larissa Wiegard, Wiegard’s friend Katelyn Merlenbach, Lafore’s former girlfriend Kierston Dingwell, and Sesto’s friends and mutual acquaintances Anthony Krajca and Megan Grapperhaus…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 7, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.