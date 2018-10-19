Journey | Pet of the Week

Journey is a sweetheart who is super handsome and a fast learner.

He is a good leash walker, rides very well in the car, and likes children.

Journey can be somewhat dominant in his personality with other dogs, so a home with another dominant dog would not be a good fit.

He is very mellow around people and enjoys socialization when he gets the opportunity.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.