Journey | Pet of the Week

Journey is a handsome guy with a lot of personality. He enjoys car rides, playing fetch, and is easy to walk. He is living in a foster home learning manners and getting along with the female dog. Journey is crate trained, house trained, and knows how to use the dog door. He is very smart, snuggly, treat motivated, and once in a household he easily adapts to his surroundings. Journey is a good boy yet can be a bit sassy and talk back. Journey would thrive with a handler who is willing to set some boundaries at first. Journey’s foster Mom can help you with what he needs. He would do best with older children, as for other dogs he likes the females. Journey likes to lay in the sunshine and also likes a kong filled with food and a little yogurt.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.