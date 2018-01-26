Josh Besserman | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Josh Besserman.

The 6-foot-2 senior center has upped his play of late for the Hawks, including a 21-point, 10-rebound effort against Madison and 14-point, four-steal showing against DuQuoin to close out Okawville Invitational Tournament play over the weekend.

He leads the Hawks in rebounding and is second on the team in scoring this season. (Corey Saathoff photo)