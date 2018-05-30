Joseph Jung | Obituary

Joseph Jung, 67, of Hecker and Red Bud, died May 26, 2018, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 2, 1950, in Belleville, son of the late Jerome and Eleanora Jung (nee Hinrichs).

Mr. Jung had currently been self-employed, working in construction, remodeling and repairs. In years prior, he had been a farmer.

He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, and the St. Clair County Angler’s Club.

Joe was an avid fisherman, raccoon hunter, and a master furniture craftsman. He enjoyed camping and four-wheeling with his family and friends, and especially valued time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Laurel Jung (nee Gonstal), whom he married Aug. 24, 1974; his daughter, Dr. Ellen (Mike) Middendorf of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Josh and Riley Middendorf; two sisters, Margie (Larry) Simonin and Rosemary Aiello; a brother, Jerry (Carline) Jung; a sister-in-law, Joan Jung; and nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim Jung, and brother-in-lawVince Aiello.

Visitation Was May 29, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, and May 30, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated May 30, at the church, Fr. Von Deeke and Fr. Stan Konieczny concelebrating.

Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.