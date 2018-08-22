Jordan Leia Jarvis | Birth

Amanda Beals and Edward Jarvis of Arnold, Mo., announce the birth of their daughter Jordan Leia Jarvis.

She was born at 5:02 p.m. June 29, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis. She weighed 12 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.

She has a big sister, Michaela, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Dorothy and Paulo Rodriguez, and Michael and Lorraine Beals. Paternal grandparents are David and Leslie Jarvis.

Her great-grandparents are Donna and Harold Daugherty of Waterloo, Kay Beals of St. Louis, and Kathy Moon of Mt. Vernon.

Jean Landgraf of Fredericktown, Mo., is her great-great-grandmother.