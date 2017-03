By Corey Saathoff on March 17, 2017 at 2:53 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Jon Peterson. The 6-foot-6 sophomore advanced to the IHSA Class 3A State Three-Point Showdown this Thursday in Peoria.

Peterson, who averaged 12.6 points per game this season for the Eagles, led the team with 41.7 percent three-point shooting.

Peterson made nine three-pointers at the regional to advance in a shoot-off and made eight three-pointers at the sectional to advance in a shoot-off.