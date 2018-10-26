John T. Shrewsbury | Obituary

John T. Shrewsbury, 70, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Altoona, Pa.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, past Rotary member, a retired insurance salesman, and a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Shrewsbury (nee Goeddel), whom he married Nov. 15, 1969; children Denise Shrewsbury-DeLaCruz and Laura (Andrew) Gipson; grandchildren Andrew DeLaCruz, Alex DeLaCruz, Charles Gipson and Corbin Gipson; brothers and sisters Joe (Karen) Shrewsbury, Daniel (Isabella) Shrewsbury, Marianne Smith, Constance Shrewsbury and George Shrewsbury; sister-in-law Mary Shrewsbury; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents Dr. George B. and Jane Shrewsbury(nee Mower), stepmother Ruby Shrewsbury, twin brother James Shrewsbury, sister Kathryn Shrewsbury and brother-in-law Dennis Smith.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Oct. 28, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, at the funeral home, Rev. Dan Wilson officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to veterans organizations or the American Cancer Society.