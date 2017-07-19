John Philip Rheinecker | Obituary

John Philip Rheinecker, 38, of Waterloo, died July 18, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born May 29, 1979, in Belleville, son of Donna L. Rheinecker (nee Day) and the late Philip L. Rheinecker.

John was a minor league baseball player for the Oakland A’s and a major league baseball player for the Texas Rangers. He attended Missouri State University and was a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School. He was employed as a truck driver for Gregson Trucking.

John is survived by his mother; wife, Jamie Rheinecker (nee Frazier); children Jaydeyn Lee Rheinecker and Jolee Clare Rheinecker; stepchildren Lorraine Frazier and Peyton Frazier; sisters and brothers Jeff Rheinecker, Bob (Debbie) Rheinecker, Barbara Rheinecker, JoAnn Rheinecker and Lyn (Kim) Ahne; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. July 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo; and 9 to 10 a.m. July 22, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker.

A funeral mass will take place 10 a.m. July 22, at the church, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Life Network of Waterloo.