John Meehan Jr. | Obituary

John “Jack” C. Meehan Jr., 85, of Belleville, died Jan. 7, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 18, 1931, in East St. Louis, son of the late John C. and Agnes E. Meehan (nee Bach).

Mr. Meehan was an engineer for McDonnell Douglas for more than 25 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville, and he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

Jack was an avid golfer who enjoyed fishing, exercising at Kings Point and watching sports on television. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting activities.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Roberta L. Meehan (nee Leiner), whom he married Aug. 9, 1952; his children Michael J. Meehan of Belleville, Barbara J. (Barry) Mueller of Columbia, Timothy P. Meehan of Waterloo, Richard E. Meehan of University City, Mo., and David J. (Karen) Meehan of Waterloo; grandchildren Brian, Brett and Blake Mueller, and Chloe and Connor Meehan; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Freddie Mueller; a granddaughter, “Widget,” in infancy; and brother Gerald Meehan.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. M. Ushe and the staff at both Oak Hill and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Jan. 11, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 12, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, at the church.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis MO 63110; Althoff Catholic High School; or Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish.

Arrangements were handled by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

