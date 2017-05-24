John Henry Cooper | Obituary

John Henry Cooper, 77, of Knoxville, Tenn., died May 21, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Knoxville, Tenn., son of the late Mack Alexander and Cora Iris Cooper (nee Whitehead).

John was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Surviving are his children, Rachel (Gregory) Hipp, and Renee (James) Barbee; grandchildren Corinna, Nicholas and Amanda Hipp, Amerisa and Mariah Popps, and Jamie Barbee; great-grandchildren Harper Chadduck-Hipp, Camilla Bridges, and Jace Williams: sister Nina (Jerry) Roberts; and brothers Jack Cooper, Ronnie (Cathy) Cooper, David (Brenda) Cooper, Eddie (Mary) Cooper, and Shermann Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Cooper (nee Williams), and his parents.

As per his final wishes, no service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois.