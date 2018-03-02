John Harvey Stumpf | Obituary

John Harvey Stumpf, 65, of Hewitt, Texas, died Jan. 31, 2018, at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 13, 1953, son of the late Harveylouis and Florine Stumpf.

He grew up in Valmeyer, and attended University of Illinois, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1978 and went to work for Monsanto.

He transferred to Texas and decided to pursue his master’s degree in microbiology at Baylor University in Waco.

He met Lauren Sue Leggett in the singles department at the First Baptist Church of Waco. They married on May 24, 1986, in the sanctuary. They have remained active members of the church ever since. Their daughter, Kristin Michelle Stumpf, is currently a senior at Baylor University and is following in her father’s footsteps by studying biology.

John worked for several food companies before starting his own business, Biological Research Services. He has been operating his company for more than 20 years.

He was an avid beekeeper all his life, starting with his first hive before he was a teenager. He contributed articles to the Texas Beekeepers Newsletter and held several offices in the Heart of Texas Beekeepers Association.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and attending Baylor sporting events. He loved volunteering in many areas at he First Baptist Church of Waco, and he helped his wife with the television ministry for more than 30 years.

John loved good music and enjoyed playing his guitar, saxophone, harmonica and piano.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren; daughter, Kristin; two brothers, Alan Stumpf and wife, Norine, and Fred Stumpf and wife, Chris; sister, Ida Boyle-Bruch and husband, Henry; mother-in-law, Jean Leggett; brother-in-law, Ray Leggett III and wife, Lynn; uncle-in-law, Jerry Anderson and wife, Beth: nephews and nieces, Ray Leggett IV, Terri Spencer and husband, Aaron, Kay Foote and husband, Nathaniel, Sam Stumpf and wife, Stephanie, Ross Stumpf and wife, Kailyn, Anne Stumpf, Nathan Stumpf, Taylor Stumpf, Spencer Stumpf; and a larger extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Florine; and his father-in-law, Ray Leggett.

Pallbearers for Mr. Stumpf were Fred Stumpf, Nathan Stumpf, Alan Stumpf, Henry Bruch, Larry Weil and Don Ramsey.

Visitation was Feb. 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Funeral services were Feb. 5, at the First Baptist Church of Waco, Dr. Matt Snowden officiating.

Interment followed at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Waco or to the donor’s choice.

The family invites all to leave a message or memory in Mr. Stumpf’s “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.