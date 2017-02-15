John E. Tevebaugh Sr. | Obituary

John E. Tevebaugh Sr., 76, of Fults, died Feb. 13, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born June 12, 1940, in East St. Louis, son of the late Glenn and Maude Tevebaugh (nee Prigmore).

John was a member of Shriners International, Operating Engineers Local 520 and Masonic East Lodge 504.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Tevebaugh (nee Jackson); children Danny (Fran) Jackson, Jim (Lynn) Jackson, Jim Tevebaugh, and Jeanice Minemann (Alan Zieger); numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Glenita (Al) Poswojski; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son John E. Tevebaugh Jr.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 17, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriners International.