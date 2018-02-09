John C. Traube | Obituary

John Carter Traube, 48, of Columbia, died Feb. 4, 2018, after a 14-month battle with brain cancer.

Traube was diagnosed with brain cancer on Dec. 6, 2016, when an aggressive, malignant tumor was detected in his frontal lobe. After surgery and radiation to remove the tumor, doctors told the family it was likely to return at some point.

He is survived by his parents, Carolyn Traube and David Traube; wife, Jennifer Traube; daughters, Meredith and Emily Traube; and in-laws, nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Belleville East High School and Clarion University in Pennsylvania, where he was an 11-time All American swimmer, before starting his career running the family business, Traube Tents and Structures.

He was also an active advocate for the entire swimming community and volunteered countless hours to the sport. During his battle with cancer, he was able to raise thousands of dollars for Swim Across America as their top fundraiser in St. Louis.

Two days before his second brain surgery John successfully completed the 2.4 mile Swim Across America swim at Innsbrook’s Alpine Lake, along with his daughters, brother and many high school and college teammates.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10, at Sunset Overlook, Columbia. Due to a lack of parking, shuttles will be provided from Traube Tents & Structures at 510 DD Road.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Charitable contributions in memory of John can be made to St. Anthony’s de Greeff Hospice House (10024 Kennerly Road, St. Louis, 63128) or Ozark Swimming (P.O. Box 8595, St. Louis, 63126) for the John Traube Memorial Scholarship.