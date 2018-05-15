John A. “Bud” Brown | Obituary

John A. “Bud” Brown, 86, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2018, in Nashville.

He was born April 20, 1932, in Charleston, son of the late Tony and Hazel Brown (nee McDade)

John had his own businesses in Mattoon for several years and later worked for the Illinois Department of Agriculture until he retired.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Bud was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a Shriner.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Brown (nee Basler); children David Brown, Beverly Vail, and Tony (Cara) Brown; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Brown, brother Max Brown; and sister Frances Allison.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 19, at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo, Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospital for Children — St. Louis.