Joann V. McDonald | Obituary

Joann Viola McDonald, 66, of Red Bud, died March 27, 2017 at Red Bud Care Center in Red Bud.

She was born Sept. 23, 1950, daughter of the late Bruno and Lorraine Stelmach, nee Wagner.

Joann was a housekeeping supervisor at a nursing home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Stelmach.

Surviving are her children Michael (Kim) Russell of Arnold, Mo., Eric McDonald and Malissa McDonald, both of Red Bud; brother Gary Stelmach of St. Louis; sister Pam (Al) Bennett of St. Louis; grandchildren Ally (Nathan) Tacony of Cedar Hill, Mo., Greg Russell of St. Louis, Anthony McDonald of Marissa, Landon McDonald of Millstadt and Jayden McDonald of East St. Louis; great-grandchildren Joey Russell of St. Louis and Ellie Tacony of Cedar Hill, Mo.; sister-in-law Nona Stelmach of Fenton, Mo., nieces, nephews and many friends.

All services will be private.

Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt is in charge of arrangements.