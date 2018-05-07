Joan Lavon Roush | Obituary

Joan Lavon Roush (nee Stephens), 85, of Columbia, died May 6, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Monette, Ark., daughter of the late Thomas and Hattie Stephens (nee Byrn).

Joan was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia, Mehlville Retired Teachers Association, Missouri State Retired Teachers Association, and National Education Association.

She is survived by her husband Don Roush; daughter Lisa (Shawn) Roush Morse; sister Maxine Hinson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m.May 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 9, at the funeral home, Rev. Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Columbia.