Jeremy Obregon | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on August 24, 2018 at 2:38 pm
Jeremy Obregon
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School golfer Jeremy Obregon. He tied for top overall honors at Thursday’s Goalby/Hass Invitational in O’Fallon with a two-over-par 38.
Obregon also led the Eagles in two other recent matches, shooting a 40 in a win over Breese Central and an 80 at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.
On Wednesday, Obregon shot an even par round of 36 to lead the Eagles in their victory over Freeburg. (submitted photo)
