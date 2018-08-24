Jeremy Obregon | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School golfer Jeremy Obregon. He tied for top overall honors at Thursday’s Goalby/Hass Invitational in O’Fallon with a two-over-par 38.

Obregon also led the Eagles in two other recent matches, shooting a 40 in a win over Breese Central and an 80 at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.

On Wednesday, Obregon shot an even par round of 36 to lead the Eagles in their victory over Freeburg. (submitted photo)