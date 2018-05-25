Jenna Schwartz | Athlete of the Week

The junior runner, who won the Class 2A state cross country title this past fall, placed first in the 3,200 meter run and seventh in the 1,600 meter run Saturday at the Class 2A state track meet in Charleston. (submitted photo)

