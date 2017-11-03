Jenna Schwartz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School cross country runner Jenna Schwartz.

The all-state junior won another sectional race this past Saturday in Decatur, posting a time of 17:20 to lead the WHS girls team to the sectional title. Schwartz won her third straight regional race at Alhambra on Oct. 21 with a course record time of 17:41.21.

Schwartz placed sixth at the IHSA state meet in Peoria last year and hopes to improve on that showing this Saturday.