Jenna Schwartz | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 3, 2017 at 2:14 pm
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School cross country runner Jenna Schwartz.
The all-state junior won another sectional race this past Saturday in Decatur, posting a time of 17:20 to lead the WHS girls team to the sectional title. Schwartz won her third straight regional race at Alhambra on Oct. 21 with a course record time of 17:41.21.
Schwartz placed sixth at the IHSA state meet in Peoria last year and hopes to improve on that showing this Saturday.
