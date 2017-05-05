Jeep stuck in water in rural Red Bud
By Corey Saathoff
on May 5, 2017 at 11:02 pm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Red Bud Fire Department responded to the area of 9500 LL Road in rural Red Bud shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after a Jeep driven by an 18-year-old from Red Bud got stuck in water on the roadway. No injuries were reported in the incident.
