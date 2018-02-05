Jean Ann Viola Eckert | Obituary

Jean Ann Viola Eckert, 85, of Columbia, died Feb. 3, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis.

She was born Oct. 18, 1932, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Theodore A. and Alfrieda M. Gummersheimer (nee Weltig).

She married the late Marcellus “Marc” A. Eckert on June 12, 1954, in Columbia; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2011.

Jean was a retired pre-school and kindergarten teacher for Cahokia Unit School District 187 and also taught GED classes at Southwestern Illinois College for many years.

Many may also remember her as a local real estate agent.

Jean was an active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, where she served on the kitchen committee, and was a quilter, a confirmation sponsor, a member of the Evening Women’s League and delivered communion to those who were shut in or nursing home residents.

Jean’s other interests included the Columbia Library, having been the founder of the library’s story hour, as well as the Monroe County Homemakers Extension Association.

Surviving are her daughters, Gina Lee (Terry) Payne of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Marcia Lynn (Kirt) Sheer of Imperial, Mo.; son Mark Edward (Penny) Eckert of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren Rebecca (Jon Rose) Payne, Tia Newcom, Tyler Payne, Allison Eckert, and Katie Eckert; great-grandchildren Taleya Christisen and Henry Rose; sisters Iona Juengling of Columbia, and Evelyn Stumpf of Columbia; brother-in-law Harvey Ries of Columbia; and sister-in-law Doris (Bob) Reece of Millstadt; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marion Ries, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Stumpf and James Juengling.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Feb. 8, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Memorial services will be at noon Feb. 9, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Jean has gifted her remains to the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, (127 N. St. Paul, Columbia, IL 62236) or American Cancer Society (5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062).