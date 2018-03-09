Jaxson Mathenia and Matthew Deutch | Athletes of the Week

Mathenia placed first in the 89-pound weight class and Deutch placed third in the 62-pound weight class at the Bantam State Wrestling Championships held this past weekend near Chicago. (submitted photo)

