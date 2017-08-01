 Janice R. Toenjes | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Janice R. Toenjes | Obituary

By on August 1, 2017 at 12:49 pm

Janice R. Toenjes

Janice R. Toenjes (nee Haudrich), 74, of Hecker, died July 27, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Hecker, daughter of the late Elmer J. and Edna Haudrich (nee Wachtel).

She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker and the St. Augustine Ladies Altar Sodality.

She is survived by her children Lynn Kwasney, Lana (Brent) Culver, Jeff (SuAnn) Toenjes, John Toenjes, and Dean (Ingrid) Toenjes; grandchildren Nicole and Angela Kwasney, Janel and Kalie Culver, Corey Toenjes and Brooke (Dan) Kloess, Allie Crimm, and Brent and Lance Toenjes; great-grand daughter Bristol Kloess; sister Nancy Grohmann; brother Dale (Kay) Haudrich; and sister-in-law Marilyn Haudrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard A. Toenjes, sister Marilyn Haudrich, and brother Donald Haudrich.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2, at the church, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.