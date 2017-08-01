Janice R. Toenjes | Obituary

Janice R. Toenjes (nee Haudrich), 74, of Hecker, died July 27, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Hecker, daughter of the late Elmer J. and Edna Haudrich (nee Wachtel).

She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker and the St. Augustine Ladies Altar Sodality.

She is survived by her children Lynn Kwasney, Lana (Brent) Culver, Jeff (SuAnn) Toenjes, John Toenjes, and Dean (Ingrid) Toenjes; grandchildren Nicole and Angela Kwasney, Janel and Kalie Culver, Corey Toenjes and Brooke (Dan) Kloess, Allie Crimm, and Brent and Lance Toenjes; great-grand daughter Bristol Kloess; sister Nancy Grohmann; brother Dale (Kay) Haudrich; and sister-in-law Marilyn Haudrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard A. Toenjes, sister Marilyn Haudrich, and brother Donald Haudrich.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2, at the church, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker.