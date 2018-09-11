James N. Neeman | Obituary

It is with immense sadness that the family of James Nicholas Neeman, known to many of his friends as “Slim,” 58, of Freeburg, passed away Sept. 7, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born Oct. 8, 1959, at Christian Welfare Hospital, East St. Louis, son of Mary Ann Neeman (nee Minchich) and the late Calvin A. Neeman Sr.

A 1978 graduate of Cahokia High School and a 1980 graduate of Kaskaskia College, Centralia, Jim excelled in baseball and basketball. The consummate competitor, Jim was always ready to participate in many other sports and games with his friends and family.

Willing to help everyone, he will always be remembered by his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Jim worked in many capacities for Bel-O Sales and Service for 31 years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Susan Neeman (nee Welzbacher); his beloved son, Jake Neeman; his mother, Mary Ann Neeman (nee Minchich; siblings, Calvin Jr. (Carol) Neeman, Lori (Louis) Wray, Susanne (Kevin) Graham and Paul Neeman; sisters-in-law Pattie (Bob) Miller and Christy (Jim) Lugge; and brother-in-law, John (Megan) Welzbacher.

Jim will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin A. Neeman Sr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John P. and Joyce A. Welzbacher (nee Shellman); and sister-in-law Cindy Easter.

Visitation was Sept. 11, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, and Sept. 12, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg.

Funeral services followed at the church, Rev. Bruce Keseman officiating.

Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate in Jim’s name to a charity of their choice, or to the Jim Neeman Benefit Fund at First Bank of Waterloo for incurred medical expenses.

