 James L. Bready Jr. | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

James L. Bready Jr. | Obituary

By on April 25, 2018 at 2:36 pm

James L. Bready

James L. “Jimmy” Bready Jr., 34, of Columbia, formerly of Millstadt, died April 22, 2018, in Columbia.

He was born Dec. 5, 1983, in Belleville, son of Peggy (nee Wild) and Bud Villiger, and James L. and Debbi Bready.

He was married to Alana Bready (nee Nason).

Jimmy was a member of Life Community Church, Columbia; Waterloo Sportsman’s Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed camping with family and friends.

He was employed by Luhr Brothers, Inc. 

Survivors include his children Macy Duck, Jamey Bready and Lux Bready; sisters and brothers Kristy (Ron) Hill, Joey (Cassie) Bready, Travis (Katie) Villiger, and Tara (Elijah) Dunn; grandparents Don and Dolores Wild, and Pauline Bannert; father- and mother-in-law Steve and Donna Nason (nee Moffitt); grandparents-in-law Bob and Jane Moffitt; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Louis Bannert.

A memorial/celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. April 29, at The Quail Club in Millstadt, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Bready Children’s Education Fund, in care of Quernheim Funeral Home.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.