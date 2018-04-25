James L. Bready Jr. | Obituary

James L. “Jimmy” Bready Jr., 34, of Columbia, formerly of Millstadt, died April 22, 2018, in Columbia.

He was born Dec. 5, 1983, in Belleville, son of Peggy (nee Wild) and Bud Villiger, and James L. and Debbi Bready.

He was married to Alana Bready (nee Nason).

Jimmy was a member of Life Community Church, Columbia; Waterloo Sportsman’s Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed camping with family and friends.

He was employed by Luhr Brothers, Inc.

Survivors include his children Macy Duck, Jamey Bready and Lux Bready; sisters and brothers Kristy (Ron) Hill, Joey (Cassie) Bready, Travis (Katie) Villiger, and Tara (Elijah) Dunn; grandparents Don and Dolores Wild, and Pauline Bannert; father- and mother-in-law Steve and Donna Nason (nee Moffitt); grandparents-in-law Bob and Jane Moffitt; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Louis Bannert.

A memorial/celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. April 29, at The Quail Club in Millstadt, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Bready Children’s Education Fund, in care of Quernheim Funeral Home.