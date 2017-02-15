James E. Butler | Obituary

James E. Butler, 90, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2017, in Waterloo, with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 1, 1926, in Burksville, son of the late James F. and Gertrude Butler (nee Dugan).

James was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a U.S. Army and Merchant Marine veteran, and was retired from Pevely Dairy.

He was an avid gardener and loved to go camping, fishing and spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Butler (nee Nilges); children Richard (Kim) Butler, Mark (Kathy) Butler, Teresa (Rick) Schmidt, and Paul Butler; grandchildren Alex and Adam Schmidt, Carrie (Brian) McCormick, Sarah, James, Logan and Mariah Butler; great grandchildren Cody and Mason McCormick; sister Jane Frey; brother William (Pat) Butler; sister-in-law Albertha (Howard) Carr; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Tommy Butler, daughter-in-law Sharon Butler, and sister Irma Brinkmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School.