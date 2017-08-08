James Albert Kroll | Obituary

James Albert Kroll, 75, of Dupo, died Aug. 6, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

He was born July 29, 1942, in Hecker, son of the late Frank James and Pearl Kroll (nee Hartman).

He married the former Betty Haste on Nov. 7, 1964; she preceded him in death on Sept. 16, 2000.

James was a maintenance man at West County Shopping Center.

Survivors include are his significant other, Patricia Shipley of Dupo; his children, (Waylan) Polk of Belleville, Joyce (Alan) Horn of Waterloo, Susan (Ron) Richeson of Waterloo, and Mary (Jacob) Rodriguez of Dupo; his brother, Frank Kroll of St. Louis; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Kroll of Dupo, Steven Kroll of Dupo, Stephanie (Nick) Blackburn of Greenville, Fylicia (fiancé Jacob Kelley) Horn of Lancaster, Ohio, Michael Horn of Waterloo, Ryan (Emily) Richeson of Waterloo, and Dominico (significant other Kelsey) Richeson of Arnold, Mo.; and his great-grandchildren, Abigail Blackburn, Lincoln Richeson and Jamison Richeson on the way; along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sisters, Mary Richter, Kate Kroll and Cecelia Smith; and his brothers, Joe Kroll and Donnie Kroll in childhood.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 11, at Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, at the funeral home, Rev. Terry Delaney officiating.

Interment will follow at a later date at Kolmer Cemetery, Waterloo.

