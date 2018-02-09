James A. “Jim” Stites | Obituary

James A. “Jim” Stites, 89, died at 4:19 a.m. Feb. 7, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 13, 1928, in Alton, he was the son of Frank James and Margaret Nellie Stites (nee Flamm).

He married the former Jane A. Byers on Dec. 6, 1951, in Alton; they recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Mr. Stites served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Shurtleff College in Alton and also attended Washington University, St. Louis.

In 1991, he retired as a senior metallurgist for Wagner Electric Corporation in St. Louis after 35 years of service.

Along with his wife, Jane, he is survived by a daughter, Rev. Laura Renault of Hubbard, Iowa; two sons, Dave Stites (Beth) of Waterloo, and Roger Stites; and three grandchildren, Ryan and Jordan Stites and Simone Renault.

A private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.