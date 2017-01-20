Jake | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Jake. I was adopted as a young puppy and returned to the shelter due to no fault of my own. “Happy,” “playful,” and “strong” are good words to describe me. I would enjoy going to school and learning how to sit, stay, down, shake and other fun tricks. It would be so much fun if you and I went to school together!

My beautiful black coat and white smile make me a gorgeous guy. I am cheerful and would love a backyard to run in and a new family to love. Hope to meet you soon!

Puppies need proper training and socialization to grow into fabulous adult dogs. It takes dedication and effort and is a lifelong commitment. Helping Strays recommends socialization and obedience training to encourage good behavior and strengthen the human-animal bond.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.