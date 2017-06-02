Jake | Pet of the Week

Jake is an amazingly happy and playful boy with the biggest smile and heart ever!

This handsome 10-month-old pup is recovering from surgery for congenital hip dysplasia and is well on the road to recovery. Jake’s exercise regimen for the next couple of weeks consists of underwater treadmill work twice weekly and daily stretching and strengthening exercises.

He has four more weeks of physical therapy which can easily be done in a new adoptive home. His therapy is already paid so his new family would only need to take him for his therapy visits in O’Fallon, IL, and continue the exercises.

Getting Jake out of the shelter and into a real home is our number one priority! Jake is friendly with everyone and loves other dogs. He’s ready for you…are you ready for Jake?

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.