Jake Krekel | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer baseball player Jake Krekel.

The centerfielder is hitting .477 with two triples and 13 runs to lead the Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion squad this summer.

This spring, Krekel hit .421 with 44 runs, 32 RBIs and 19 stolen bases as a junior on the state runner-up Valmeyer High School baseball team. (Corey Saathoff photo)