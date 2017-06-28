Jake Krekel | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on June 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer baseball player Jake Krekel.
The centerfielder is hitting .477 with two triples and 13 runs to lead the Valmeyer Post 901 Senior American Legion squad this summer.
This spring, Krekel hit .421 with 44 runs, 32 RBIs and 19 stolen bases as a junior on the state runner-up Valmeyer High School baseball team. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.