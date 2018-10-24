Jacqueline M. Prange | Obituary

Jacqueline M. Prange, 96, of Waterloo, died Oct. 14, at Oak Hill.

She was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Prairie du Rocher, daughter of the late Lee and Barbara Aubuchon (nee Okenfuss)

She married Oliver Prange Oct. 24, 1942, in St. Louis; he preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2011.

Jackie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Jackie was a busy homemaker as well as being very involved with Oliver in the day-to-day operations of Prange’s Dairy. The dairy business included not only milking but processing the milk on the farm and delivering it door to door in the Red Bud, Ruma, Prairie du Rocher and Renault areas from 1950 to 1976.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault, was a 51-year member of the Prairie du Rocher American Legion Auxiliary as well as a past president.

She enjoyed being a Senior Companion for 25 years, retiring at age 90. She often was assigned to clients much younger than she was. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Eugene (fianceé Ruth Pope) Prange of Prairie du Rocher, Sue (Bill) Kunkel of Waterloo, Betty (Dave) Gross of Red Bud, Gail (Marvin) Roy of Prairie du Rocher and Tammy (Marty Stempel) Sixon of Washingon, D.C.; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister audrey Kieffer of Red Bud, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lee, Urban, Oliver and Max Aubuchon; sisters Evelyn Aubuchon and Kathryn Laurent; and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

Visitation was Oct. 15, at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral services were Oct. 16, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault.

Interment followed at the church cemetery.