Jackson to play pro football in Germany

Illinois College graduate Adam Jackson of Columbia has signed a contract to play professional football this spring with the Franken Knights in Germany.
Jackson is a 2013 graduate of Columbia High School. He will depart the United States on March 26 and will play in his first game for the Knights on April 14.
The Knights play in the German Regional Division.
The team is based out of Rothenburg, Germany, a town that was founded in 1170 and sits between the cities of Frankfurt, Nuremberg and Stuttgart…>>>
Read the rest of the story in the January 31, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.
If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.