Jack B. Toal | Obituary

Jack B. Toal, 93, of Waterloo, died Oct. 17, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 1, 1924, in St. Louis, son of the late Leo R. and Hildegarde Toal(nee Brown).

Jack attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He was co-owner of Leo Toal, Inc. Ford dealership, a member of Waterloo Rotary and the Waterloo Country Club. He was an avid golfer, a Gibault basketball fan and a good friend. Jack was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the Army Air Corps.

Mr. Toal is survived by his children Patricia (Rick) Tangeman, John (Cindy) Toal, James (Karla) Toal and David (Libby) Toal; grandchildren Kevin (Brittany) Tangeman, Justin (Kelly) Toal, Josh (Julie) Toal, Jacob (Dani) Toal, Chelsey (Kyle) Hermann, Megan (Ryan) Lothian and Ava Toal; eight great-grandchildren; his late wife’s children Thomas (Cynthia Wallis-Hill) Diehl, Barbara (Michael) Munger, Kristine (Jerome) Wittenauer, Patricia (Jeffrey) Scace and Jennifer (David) Trousdale; grandchildren Benjamin (Cristine) Diehl, Jason (Lisa) Diehl, Courtny (Maris) Kozulins Munger, Kelen (A.J.) Tissier, Jacob (Maggie Musso) Wittenauer, Jessica Wittenauer, Madison Scace, Dalton Scace, Ruth Morgan Trousdale, Sydney Trousdale, Brianna Trousdale and Charlie Trousdale; and five great-grandchildren; along with sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty W. Toal (nee Westaver); second wife, Ruth B. (Diehl) Toal (nee Kuehner); and younger brothers Lee, Don L. and Robert L. Toal.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care and compassion provided by the staff at Garden Place Senior Living in Waterloo.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20; and 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 21, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the National Psoriasis Foundation, Gibault Catholic High School or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.