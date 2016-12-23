It’s holiday tourney time for boys hoops

Local high school basketball fans clamoring for hoops action in the wake of recent postponements due to icy weather will get their wish over the holidays.

The Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer and Dupo boys basketball teams are all competing in the Freeburg Holiday Tournament, while Gibault will play in the annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville.

For the full bracket of the Freeburg tourney, click here. For the Duster Thomas tourney bracket, click here.

Columbia is 4-4 following a win against Red Bud, 53-35, on Dec. 13 and a victory over Carlyle on Tuesday.

Jon Peterson led the Eagles with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Red Bud. As a team, Columbia shot 81 percent from the free throw line.

Jordan Holmes returned from a dislocated finger that caused him to miss a few games and poured in 29 points to lead the Eagles over Carlyle, 59-53.

The Eagles will play at Freeburg on Friday in a game that was rescheduled from last Friday due to icy roads.

Columbia begins Freeburg tourney play with games at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. against Sparta and Waterloo on Monday.

Waterloo remains at 1-6 on the season, as its game at Mt. Vernon last Saturday was canceled.

The Bulldogs will next play Monday against Columbia in the Freeburg tourney.

Scoring leaders for Waterloo this season are Ross Schrader (14.3 points per game), Ben Huels (12.7 ppg) and Griffin Lenhardt (10 points, five assists per game).

Valmeyer (4-5) open Freeburg tourney play against Triad at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Pirates fell to Red Bud last Saturday, 62-51.

Valmeyer is led by Michael Chism at 16 points and 11 rebounds per game, followed by Owen Miller at 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Dupo (2-6) lost at New Athens on Monday, 65-46. The Tigers open Freeburg tourney play against Civic Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Leading the way for Dupo this season are Austin Francis at 14 points per game and Kelvin Swims at 11.5 points per game.

Gibault (6-3) lost at home to highly-ranked Okawville on Thursday in what was a tune-up before the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville.

The Hawks will battle Greenville and DuQuoin to open the tourney on Tuesday.

Gibault is led this season by Trevor Davis with 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Collin

Kessler is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.