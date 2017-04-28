Irene Katherine Melching | Obituary

Irene Katherine Melching, 79, of Red Bud, died at 5:44 a.m. April 26, 2017 at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Belleville.

She was born July 11, 1937, in Tipton, daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Farago (nee Fedl).

Irene married Robert L. “Louie” Melching on Feb. 16, 1955, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on May 15, 2014.

She was a homemaker.

Irene was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud, and various clubs at the church; as well as the Red Hat Society, Junior Women’s Club and Kaskaskia Boat Club.

Survivors include her children Linda (Rick) Michael of Lake Wales, Fla., Robert (Michael Gillespie) Melching, Jr. of Clermont, Fla., Bryon (Janey) Melching of Waterloo, Bruce Melching of Waco, Texas, and Laura (Gary) Shemonia of Maestown; siblings Mary Johnson of St. Louis, Carl Farago of Michigan, and Lisa Darling of St. Louis, grandchildren Kara (Matt) Miller of Burksville Heights, Louie Michael of Lake Wales, Fla., and Kendra (Nick) Utz of Hecker; and great-grandchildren Gage, Mason, Phebe, Brody and Kelsey

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Joe Farago, Irma Evans and Helen Wadsack.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 30, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. May 1, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. May 1, at the church, Rev. Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter United Church of Christ, Red Bud.