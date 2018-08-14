Injury crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Police said a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Tyler Thompson, 19, of Columbia, collided with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 16-year-old Columbia girl. She was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

