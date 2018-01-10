Injury crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 at Eagle Drive near Columbia Middle School.

The northbound lanes of Route 3 were temporarily closed to traffic as Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the crash.

At least two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The vehicles involved were a grey Kia Soul, a black SUV, and a grey passenger car.

