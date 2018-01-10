Injury crash on Route 3 in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on January 10, 2018 at 7:20 pm
Pictured is the crash scene Wednesday evening in Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Emergency personnel responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 at Eagle Drive near Columbia Middle School.
The northbound lanes of Route 3 were temporarily closed to traffic as Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the crash.
At least two people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The vehicles involved were a grey Kia Soul, a black SUV, and a grey passenger car.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Republic-Times
