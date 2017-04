By Corey Saathoff on April 14, 2017 at 11:55 am

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded at about 11:50 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Route 3 at Valmeyer Road near Columbia Middle School with injuries, road blockage and possible extrication required.

The vehicles involved were a Honda Odyssey minivan and black Pontiac G6. At least one person was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

