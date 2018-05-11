Injury crash on I-255
By Corey Saathoff
on May 13, 2018 at 5:31 pm
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle rollover with injury on I-255 near Route 3 in Columbia. Arch medical helicopter was requested to airlift one patient for treatment of serious injuries. Check for more information as it becomes available.
