 Injury crash on I-255 - Republic-Times | News

Injury crash on I-255

By on May 13, 2018 at 5:31 pm

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle rollover with injury on I-255 near Route 3 in Columbia. Arch medical helicopter was requested to airlift one patient for treatment of serious injuries. Check for more information as it becomes available.

{CAPTION}


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.